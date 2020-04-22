Attack on Titan: a fan rebuilt the entire Shiganshina district to scale

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Creativity is an extraordinary gift, a talent that together with hard work can provide exciting results to say the least. Sometimes, fans engage in real exploits, like the latest madness of a passionate de The attack of the Giants who tried to make a truly unusual scale model.

Although the manga is on hiatus for Coronavirus, fans are taking advantage of the quarantine to support their passions by investing their energies in ingenious manifestations of creativity. 10 years after the debut of The Attack of the Giants, the masterpiece of Hajime Isayama boasts of one of the largest communities in the entire panorama related to Japanese culture, therefore it is no coincidence that the last work of a fan, a certain Tobyuss, went viral in a very short time.

The Reddit user, in fact, made a 1: 1000 scale model of theentire district of Shiganshina, proposing the Walls, the river, as well as the houses and alleys that surround the entire urban layout with great detail. You can try to make a comparison of the model with the original district attached to the opening image of the news. However, it is possible to admire the creation of Tobyuss in the gallery of images accessible via the link to the source, with over 40 photos from multiple angles.

And you, however, what do you think of this brilliant model, do you like it? The space dedicated to comments is at your complete disposal.