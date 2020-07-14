Attack on Titan: a fan customizes a pair of sneakers with Levi's face

Share it:

There are only a few months left before the arrival of the fourth season of The Attack of the Giants, and waiting to see the epic conclusion of the battle with the members of the Research Corps as protagonists, a fan has decided to honor the second in command customizing your Air Force 1 by hand.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the result of his work. The sneakers, initially white, now present the face of Captain Levi Ackerman on both sides, and the emblem of the Reconnaissance Army in the back. A second model, always visible by scrolling through the photos, instead shows Levi's cold gaze inside the Nike logo.

Aliza she is a rather famous artist on Twitter, and her anime-themed works can be purchased on an official website. Scrolling through the last posts of his profile, you will notice other similar products dedicated to Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE and others. The image of Levi chosen for this work is taken directly from the third season of the anime, and more precisely from the clash between the Captain and Kenny Ackerman.

