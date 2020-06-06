Entertainment

Attack on Titan 4: the trailer shows a new Titan, the Giant Jaw

June 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
The front de The attack of the Giants seems to change suddenly during the fourth season. The last trailer of the anime was full of information, some of which strongly spoilers in the story. Among the scenes shown in advance even a new titan appeared, the Giant Jaw.

The promotional video fielded by Study Map turns the spotlight away from the events of the Research Corps near the Walls, showing a real war front. After that, the trailer director began to unravel short excerpts of sensational events in rapid succession, as well as the appearance of two of the 9 Titans of Ymir, one of which is the Giant Hammer.

The other, on the other hand, has a particularly unusual appearance despite being particularly similar in size to Eren's Attack Giant. In order to avoid falling into further spoilers, the Titan is characterized by a sort of lion mane that surrounds the face and is particularly agile in its movements. His own name also summarizes part of his skills.

However, you can take a further look at it in the image attached at the bottom of the news. Waiting to find out more on the occasion of the anime's debut, we refer you to the dedicated news on how to prepare for the final season of The Attack of the Giants. And you, instead, what do you think of the Giant Jaw, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.

