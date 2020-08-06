Entertainment

Attack on Titan 4: the highly anticipated final season may not come in the fall

August 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The conclusion of the work of Hajime Isayama, The attack of the Giants is now close. The manga has recently arrived at chapter 130, while the animated transposition, even if initially it did not seem to have suffered great delays in production due to the pandemic, may not arrive before next year.

To confirm this indiscretion was an update regarding the programming of some Japanese television stations, which they had included in their schedule the fourth season of the Attack on Titan, leaving not a little surprised, and then removing it almost instantly.

In fact, the anime had initially been included among the list of series that would have aired this fall, but with a timely change that occurred in the early hours of today, the fourth season of the Attack on Titan has been completely removed from all programming, with date still to be defined. At the bottom of the news you can find the posts of @animatetimes and @AoTWiki which list the lists with and without Isayama's work.

For sure a big disappointment for fans who are eagerly awaiting the end of the adventures of Eren and the Research Corps, and although the MAPPA Studio has not updated the public in the least after the fantastic trailer for the fourth season shown in May, we trust that the quality of the work can be better following this delay.

Recall that the spoilers of chapter 131 of the Attack of the Giants have already surfaced on the net, and we leave you to our recap of the most shocking moments of the anime.

