Attack on Titan 4, is quality safe? A studio returns to work on the anime

July 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Attack on Titan 4 will be one of the most anticipated souls of this year. Hajime Isayama's work has now entered history and its ending will be one of the most disconcerting and capable of truly changing the world of anime and manga. However, we will have to wait several months for production to reach the bare minimum for transmission.

While waiting for a definitive confirmation for the arrival in October 2020, Studio MAPPA is working on The Attack of the Giants 4. The replacement of WIT Studio and the consequent arrival of a completely new staff has rightly raised some doubts in the fans. The first trailer seems to have shown good things, allowing fans to breathe a sigh of relief, but in the meantime another study on the anime arrives.

The study is concerned is study Thundray, a Chinese animation company that is usually given the task of taking care of the less important sides of the animation. While not an important group, the Thundray study has already worked on season 2 and 3 of The Attack of the Giants therefore they already know the mechanics of the anime and have shown, in their small way, that they can maintain a high quality despite being used for outsourcing.

Having a familiar presence on the show, however small, can only be good for the project. Now all that remains is to wait for the first episode of The Attack of the Giants 4 to see if everything has proceeded as it should.

