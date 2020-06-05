Entertainment

Attack on Titan 4: death threats to Mikasa's voice actress, arrested 21-year-old

June 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

About a month ago, the voice actress of The Attack of the Giants and Violet Evergarden Yui Ishikawa she revealed that she had received several death threats addressed to her and her family, for unclear reasons. Today, 4 June 2020, Japanese police confirmed the arrest of the alleged culprit, a 21 year old boy named Fukata Kishimoto.

According to law enforcement officials, the suspect sent several letters to the voice actress and others Tatsuki, director of the anime adaptations of Kemono Friends and Hentatsu. The Japanese broadcaster NHK reported the news this morning, revealing that the boy would have posted several messages on social networks referring to the sad event that occurred in July 2019, in which 36 people lost their lives due to a fire that broke out in the Kyoto Animation headquarters.

Kishimoto has already pleaded guilty, admitting that he wrote the posts in his own hand. The boy did not clarify the reasons that would have led him to threaten Yui Ishikawa, but he still defended himself declaring that he never really thought of hurting her. More information will be shared in the coming days.

READ:  Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama has a passion for Italian cars, that's why

Yui Ishikawa can therefore return to work without worries, excellent news for the girl and for all the fans of The Attack of the Giants, currently awaiting the distribution of the fourth and last season.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.