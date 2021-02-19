Attack on Titan 4: announcement scheduled for Anime Japan? All the news of the event

After two years of hiatus, the return of Anime Japan, the largest Japanese anime and manga themed event, has been confirmed. The fair will be held at the “Tokyo Big Sight” convention center from 27 to 30 March 2021, and are planned for the occasion a series of interesting announcements dedicated to different mainstream anime, including Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan.

The fair will be gigantic, and for the moment only some of the most important internships have been confirmed. The event will be held both live and online, with two days of opening to the public (27 and 28 March) and two days exclusively in live streaming (29 and 30), from 10:00 to 17:00 approximately. The price of tickets for online viewing is 3,800 yen (approximately € 30) per day, or 7,300 yen (approximately € 55) for a two-day bundle.

As for internships, only a handful of them have been revealed at the moment. Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed the presence of six panels divided as follows:

Demon Slayer – March 27th from 4:30 pm to 5:05 pm

World Trigger – March 28 from 9:00 to 9:35

Dr. Stone – 28 March from 10:30 to 11:05

Dragon Quest: Dai – March 28th from 3:00 pm to 3:35 pm

My Hero Academia – March 28th from 1:30 pm to 2:05 pm

Jujutsu Kaisen – March 28th from 3:00 pm to 3:35 pm

According to the first rumors, Ufotable should show a new trailer of Demon Slayer 2, while for Dr. Stone and Jujutsu Kaisen it is possible the renewal confirmation for a new season, as both will end in the last week of March. My Hero Academia instead will have a very rich “Super Stage” with the participation of the voices of Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, so it is likely some announcement for the third film to be released in the summer.

The most anticipated announcement, however, could take place on March 28 at 4:30 pm, the date on which the panel dedicated to The Attack of the GiantsPer l’occasione parteciperanno Yuki Kaji (Eren), Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa), Marina Inoue (Armin), Hiroshi Kamiya (Levi), Yoshimasa Hosoya (Reiner), Natsuki Hanae (Falco) e Ayane Sakura (Gabi), e the event is scheduled for the day the season finale will be broadcast. If MAP is planning to announce the second half of the season or a final film, there could be no better opportunity than this.

What do you think of it? What is your most anticipated announcement? Let us know with a comment!