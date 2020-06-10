Attack on Titan 4: a fan reinterprets the poster from Eren's point of view

Share it:

The final season of The attack of the Giants slowly approaches the debut, showing in small pieces some of the new elements of the anime now curated by the MAPPA Studio. In addition to the extraordinary trailer that made the world go crazy, the production also showed the wonderful promotional poster.

The extraordinary Key Visual of the anime, the same used in opening the news to be clear, showed Eren and the Research Corps sow chaos and destruction in front of a Reiner petrified and wounded. This symbolic image was also taken up by an artist, a certain yaziri_shin, who reinterpreted the poster by altering the points of view.

The final result of the artistic representation, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, shows instead the wave of destruction from Eren's eyes who inscrutably fixes the afflicted face of the traitor of the Research Corps, Reiner. A powerful illustration, able in some way to significantly change the sensations arising from Key Visual. A fascinating change of face that helps to admire the poster through a new point of view.

Before greeting you, we take this opportunity to remind you that the manga of The Attack of the Giants is nearing its conclusion, as the author has confirmed that the story has reached 95% of its completion.