Attack on Titan 4: a fan makes some changes to the trailer, what do you think?

The fascinating trailer de Attack on Titan 4 has left fans around the world in suspense, presenting new and breathtaking scenes as well as potentially spoilers. Although the promotional video is edited ad hoc, the result was nothing short of striking. But can the trailer be even more beautiful than that?

The dry answer to this question is a resounding "yes", as a fan of the franchise Hajime Isayama has decided to make some changes to the clip released by Studio Mappa. For those who had not paid much attention, in fact, the promotional video was characterized by a strong grayish filter which slightly blurred most of the scenes. The user in question, a certain BlastITA, therefore thought to accentuate the saturation and the contours, as well as to reduce the annoying blur.

You can take a look for yourself at the changes made in the edited trailer available at the bottom of the news. The clip is now with much more vivid colors, while the scenes appear significantly clearer. A particularly apt choice that enhances one of the best PV ever made for The Attack of the Giants, despite it being "pre-animated".

And you, however, what do you think of this modified version of the trailer, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having looked at the poster of the anime from Eren's point of view.