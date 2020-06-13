Entertainment

Attack on Titan 4: a fan makes some changes to the trailer, what do you think?

June 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The fascinating trailer de Attack on Titan 4 has left fans around the world in suspense, presenting new and breathtaking scenes as well as potentially spoilers. Although the promotional video is edited ad hoc, the result was nothing short of striking. But can the trailer be even more beautiful than that?

The dry answer to this question is a resounding "yes", as a fan of the franchise Hajime Isayama has decided to make some changes to the clip released by Studio Mappa. For those who had not paid much attention, in fact, the promotional video was characterized by a strong grayish filter which slightly blurred most of the scenes. The user in question, a certain BlastITA, therefore thought to accentuate the saturation and the contours, as well as to reduce the annoying blur.

You can take a look for yourself at the changes made in the edited trailer available at the bottom of the news. The clip is now with much more vivid colors, while the scenes appear significantly clearer. A particularly apt choice that enhances one of the best PV ever made for The Attack of the Giants, despite it being "pre-animated".

READ:  The Sinner Season 3 on Netflix – Trailer, Release date, Watch

And you, however, what do you think of this modified version of the trailer, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having looked at the poster of the anime from Eren's point of view.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.