Attack on Titan 133 reveals to readers the secret power of one of the special giants

Throughout the history of de The attack of the Giants we first met the normal giants, the mindless ones who chased humans to eat them, then some that fall into a group of special giants. These were diversified both in physical appearance and in some characteristics, such as particular powers.

The Colossal Giant was huge, the Armored Giant had strong plates all over its body, and so on. Some features, however, had remained an unknown and chapter 133 of The Attack of the Giants reveals us what is the true power of the Female Giant. The one in Annie’s possession has manifested a body similar to that of the Attack Giant so far, plus the hardening power. This latter power, however, is not innate since the Female Giant has copying skills.

By devouring and assimilating body parts of other special giants, he manages to obtain some of their characteristics. Probably, before the beginning of the manga, Annie devoured part of the body of the Armored Giant, obtaining the hardening ability later shown in the course of the story. At this juncture, however, it could be useful to assimilate and copy the power of Falco, currently a mix between the Giant Jaw and the Giant Beast.

Annie will be able to spread her wings and go to Eren with the others? We will find out in Attack of the Giants 134.