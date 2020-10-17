Attack on Titan 133: Is Reiner’s Theory Correct?

The attack of the Giants it is approaching the reckoning, cutting off the will of the Research Corps with the last chapter. What will be the fate of humanity now that Eren has made his decision and how will it be possible to stop him? Something was directly suggested by Reiner who came up with something interesting.

The war is now imminent as Eren now seems convinced of his ideas and unwilling to listen further to the chatter of the Research Corps. During the course of the last chapter Reiner he began to reflect on the situation and thinking he noticed something strange in the behavior of the owner of the Attack Giant, in particular why he did not decide to stop his friends despite having the power to do so.

“I think I understand what Eren wants. Maybe he really wants us to stop him. He too must be hurt. Nobody can imagine a global genocide, at least not me. He may have decided he wants to give the Founder away. If he could, he would like it all. ended up at the hands of someone else. “

His theory seems to find ground shortly after when Eren decides to appear in their conscience to warn them that in no way will they be able to prevent the genocide other than by killing him. As if the protagonist, inside himself, would like to be stopped by his friends, a test for the whole Research Corps. And you, instead, what do you think of Reiner’s words? Let us know with a comment below.