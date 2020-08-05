Attack on Titan 131: strong scenes and an ever closer ending with the new chapter

Share it:

With the final stages of the manga, what can be called the Ragnarok of The Attack of the Giants seems to have arrived. Eren Jaeger is implementing all the plans he has prepared so far.

This resulted in the events we saw in chapter 130 of The Attack of the Giants who also became anime thanks to a fan. The story is far from over and now that the chapter 131 of The Attack on Titan let's see once again the point of view of Eren Jaeger.

The earth trembles as the colossal giants march, crushing people and homes. Two children unaware of the situation are burying their stolen treasure on the edge of the city but when they see people running away in a hurry they understand the situation. It seems that the population can do nothing to escape from that titanic horde, with Eren looking at everything from his position.

Eren thinks back to the past and to meeting the thief boy on Marley's continent, saving him from some men who wanted to take revenge. The protagonist of The Attack of the Giants initially did not want to save him since he had seen the future where he would have killed him due to the march of the giants. However, after rescuing him, he apologizes to him for what he will do with a long speech that will leave the child astonished.

In the present, giants approach the child and his brother but there is no escape: a colossal giant crushes them both and leaves them dead in a pool of blood. Eren realizes that he has always lived within the walls, depressing and high. The world was not as he imagined it or as Armin told him. Thinking back to freedom, a scene at the crossroads of the paths puts him in contact with Armin. The blond boy recovers on the ship and begins a sort of romantic discussion with Annie.

Armin is determined to find a solution to stop Eren, a way to stop what's going on. The Attack on Titan will return next month.