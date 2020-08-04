Attack on Titan 131 spoilers: Eren at the center of the first details revealed

Share it:

Eren Jaeger he made his choices in The Attack of the Giants and is slowly getting closer to his real goal. Readers are now more and more breathless to know how this ten-year story drawn by Hajime Isayama will end.

What will happen in Attack on Titan 131? It seems that it will only take a few days to find out officially since the next chapter will arrive on August 7th. But on the net a few minutes ago the first spoilers began to circulate on the contents that we will find on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. Let's see the together spoiler from The Attack of the Giants 131.

The two insiders Ryokutya and Shuuko gave various information on what lies ahead. The title of the chapter is "Rumbling" and we will see Eren Jaeger again in the center of the scene. The protagonist of The Attack of the Giants begins to crush the population and is sad and feels guilty for what he is doing, but he knows he must do it. Let's review the Middle Eastern boy known a few chapters ago together with his father as we see their death, both brutally crushed.

Meanwhile, there is one on the ship scene with Armin and Annie, who give in to a discussion with a more romantic attitude. Annie asks the boy why, with so many girls around, he spent time talking to a stone that would never answer him. Armin blushes and replies that she knows why, and Annie blushes in turn.

Meanwhile Eren thinks of the Middle Eastern boy and the past when he met him at the refugee camp and when he cried knowing what he would do in the future. Think back to the outside world and how it is too different from how he imagined it. The Attack on Titan will return next month.