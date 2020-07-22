Attack on Titan 131: release date and what to expect from Eren in the new chapter

Share it:

A few weeks ago, Bessatsu Shonen Magazine published chapter 130 of The Attack on Titan. Hajime Isayama has once again pursued his plot with Eren Jaeger. But what will happen to the protagonists in Attack on Titan 131? And when will the next chapter arrive? Let's study this information together.

Bessatsu Shonen Magazine has already officially announced the release date of issue 9 of the magazine, therefore The Attack of the Giants 131 will arrive on August 7, with the chapter that will also be available in English officially with services such as Crunchyroll and Comixology. But what will happen to Eren, to his companions and especially to the rest of the world?

In his horrifying form with the giant progenitor, Eren has landed on the continent of Marley together with the colossal giants who have been putting the cities on the coast to fire for several hours. Considering that Isayama has given us an entire chapter with Eren's point of view, between past and present plus his most intimate thoughts and objectives, it is likely that the author decides to leave the protagonist aside again and focus on his friends .

Armin and the others are trying to reach Eren by ship but someone may also have some second thoughts as happened to Annie. The group must reach the pre-established port if it wants to develop the seaplane to reach the friend and convince him not to destroy the world. Given that by now the main characters except Christa have been gathered in a few meters, there would be no room for other points of view if not of civilians scattered on both sides of the ocean. What do you expect from chapter 131 of Attack on Titan?