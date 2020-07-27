Attack on Titan 130: Eren Jaeger becomes horror, let's analyze the latest version

Share it:

We are in the final stages of The attack of the Giants and everything seems to be in its place in the immense global chessboard drawn by Hajime Isayama. The mangaka is now drawing the last chapters of his manga and, if he remains true to his intentions, these will accompany us only for a few more months.

After several months of disappearance, Eren Jaeger returned in chapter 130 of The Attack of the Giants. Obviously he showed himself in his disfigured form after the absorption of Ymir's power, which granted him some of the powers of the giant progenitor. Commanding a large group of colossal giants, Eren has arrived on the shores of Marley and its appearance is worthy of a horror manga.

Immensely taller than the giants of fifty meters, Eren is a pile of bones: she walks on an infinite number of ribs while her spine stretches for several meters, ending with a skeletal and disturbing head full of fine black hair that frames a demonic face. In part of his body, between the arms and the spine, there seem to be threads that are very reminiscent of those of a puppet.

All Marley's soldiers who glimpsed the silhouette in the smoke of the protagonist of The Attack of the Giants was shocked and frightening for an image that seems to prelude the arrival of hell on earth. And what impressions have you had from Eren's new transformation? Do you find it suitable for what seems to be the real villain of the manga? And what will await us in The Attack of the Giants 131?