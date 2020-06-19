Attack on Titan 129 puts Connie in crisis, how is she reacting to events?

Share it:

It is not just Eren, Armin and Mikasa who carry on the battle against the giants over the course of the manga. In fact, over time many characters have been added in The Attack of the Giants, such as those of the Exploratory Legion. Many died throughout history, but others managed to survive like Connie Springer.

Just he was the engine of some events of the last chapters of The Attack of the Giants. At first he had chosen to kidnap Falco to devour his mother, still in a giant state, and then decided to retrace his steps to save the world. However, he was faced with other tough choices with the attack on the base of the Jaegerists: at first he was against other murders, in particular of the Eldians, but then he turned had to adjust to the reactions of Floch's troop.

After bringing Armin in to safety Attack on Titan 129, he decided to drop all brakes and join the guard to defend the ship, preparing to kill those with whom he had shared so many moments in the army. His gaze on the plates in which he gives Armin to Theo Magath make us understand the almost confusing state of the character he is had to surrender to the inevitable truththat is, they cannot save the world from the giants' march started by Eren without victims. Will Connie survive to the end or will she have to pay for her choices in the past few days? The Attack of the Giants 130 will return next month.