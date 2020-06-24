Attack on Titan 129: Armin and companions at risk for the next target

Share it:

Little to miss conclusion of The Attack of the Giants, given that Hajime Isayama has specified that indicatively only 5% of the story remains to be told. It means that by the end of the year or at the latest by the beginning of the next we will be forced to read the last chapter of a story that has fascinated us for a decade.

Chapter 129 of The Attack of the Giants has pushed the protagonists even further in this direction. Armin and his companions, after attacking Floch's troops at the port, are forced to make difficult decisions. First, they were forced to fight against their ex-comrades who now support Eren Jaeger and his march of world destruction.

This is keeping up with the giants who, at high speed, have already crossed the sea to enter the continent of Marley. As Hange points out, the giants are marching faster than expected and, therefore, the strange alliance between Eldians and Marleyans may not arrive in time.

In any case, under Kiyomi's suggestion of Azumabito, the boys and engineers will worry about prepare the seaplane on a ship as they make their way to Marley and more particularly in a port with a hangar with all the tools suitable for the purpose. This will therefore put Armin and the other protagonists of The Attack of the Giants at serious risk as they will have to go to the continent where the giants are stepping on everything. Will they manage not to risk death despite the arduous task?