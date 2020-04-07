Entertainment

Attack on Titan 128 is full of treason and blood

April 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Attack of the Giants continues, the manga by Hajime Isayama which, month after month, incessantly gives stories to many readers scattered all over the globe. What Hajime Isayama will have prepared for the chapter 128 of Attack on Titan?

First, the chapter on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine opens with a dedicated cover that depicts some of the male characters in a sauna. Hajime Isayama probably thought of himself when he drew this scene. The chapter 128 of Attack on Titan it then opens with the title, "Traitors", and a new look at the pier by Hange and Magath.

While the two leaders discuss the approach to take, at the bottom of the hillock the other boys debate which path to take. Obviously the two souls of the newly created faction are in conflict with each other since Annie does not want to scruple in killing, while Armin and the others want to try a solution without blood. The speech between the two groups stops when Magath joins them and apologizes for his arrogance held the previous night, admitting that his only desire is to stop the end of the world.

READ:  Emma Watson Will Work In Sexual Harassment Hotline

Meanwhile in the main building of the pier Floch holds Kiyomi and the other Azumabito hostages. Engineers cannot be killed because they are fundamental for flying aircraft and the Jaegerista is trying to convince them to go over to their side. However, he will be interrupted by Armin and Jean who lie saying he is chasing the Giant Chariot. Floch hesitates as the two make their way to the moored aircraft which, however, have been covered in explosives and are guarded by Samuel and Zac, two members of the legionary corps.

After a failed attempt to convince, Mikasa is forced to intervene by knocking out two guards and Floch, saving the Azumabito who are taken to a dungeon by Magath and Hange. Instead, the alarm goes off and Reiner and Annie use their giant form to kill the Jaegerists. Connie and Armin will instead be forced to kill their fellow soldiersdespite trying to convince them to the end. The 129th episode of The Attack of the Giants will arrive in May.

