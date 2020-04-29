Attack on Titan 128: Armin's macabre injury

Share it:

As we all know, the Coronavirus it is keeping the whole world in check. This leads to work stoppages in every country and the consequences of this pandemic, of course, have also involved Japan and the release of our favorite anime and manga series, since publishers and producers have stopped.

Just read some of the articles we have written these days, many of which communicated breaks in serializations and aired of many manga and anime. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, one piece, Digimon Adventure 2020, Black Clover, to name a few and, of course, the manga de The attack of the Giants, whose chapter 129 was due to be released on May 9, but which, due to the freeze on publications called by Kodansha, will be postponed until June 9th.

Obviously the discontent among fans it is a lot, since the chapter was super expected and the manga is preparing to end this year – long adventure in the company of Eren and companions and beautiful tables drawn by the master Isayama. At the moment things are very uncertain. Real people are not well understood plans of Eren nor what will become of it of the world and our heroes. We are in an excited phase of history, in which everything is in progress and constantly changing. In chapter 128 we have seen the new group of the Exploration Corps, consisting of both Eldiani that gives Marleyani (as Annie is Reiner) kick off the plan to reach Eren to change his mind or, in the worst case, stop him by force (not easy considering the current difference in power that exists between him and everyone else).

Obviously this prompted each of the members to do the own move and to act, as in the case of Armin is Connie, whose job was to take an airship from the forces Jaegeriste (Eldian soldiers determined to follow Eren and his plan to raze the world to keep alive only those who have the blood of Ymir in the veins). It is precisely during their mission that the two find themselves in a bad situation in which, in the end, Armin will come out with a bad wound with whom he will have to live for some time until his powers give Titan do not take effect.

Indeed, as they try to convince the Jaegerist guards that they are on the same side, so that we can proceed, chaos breaks out and this brings the two soldiers to act against our protagonists who fire by shooting in full at the owner of Colossal Giant who will end up with the pulped jaw and hanging on the face as if it were jelly. Obviously not gonna die, thanks to the powers of Ymir's offspring that allow him to heal from any wound, but the fact remains that it was certainly not a beautiful sight or a pleasant sensation for the young man.

What do you think of this last chapter and what the Exploration Corps has decided to do? Let us know below in the comments.

