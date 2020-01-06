Attack on Titan 125 spoiler: first texts and images leaked

Share it:

Isayama will conclude The Attack of the Giants in 2020. Few chapters are therefore left for the conclusion of one of the most impactful titles of the decade 2010-2019, and the chapter 125 of Attack on Titan marks another step towards this end. Warning spoilers on the history of this month from the next paragraph.

The release date of Attack on Titan 125 is set for January 9, but the first leaks have already arrived from Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. Annie is surprisingly back in history, and now we need to see what this character will do.

The first spoilers disclosed show the first phase of chapter 125 entitled "Sunset", with the Stohess district which is suffering several deaths and injuries because of the march of the giants. The population is likely to split in two between those who support Eren and those who demonize him for killing some of his loved ones in this gesture and the military police can do nothing but prepare for any riots.

Hitch returns to headquarters to prepare for the clashes when he notices the wet tracks left by Annie. The Marleyan follower collides with the former police partner but loses because of her physique which has remained weakened for the past four years in the hardened crystal. However, manages to convince Hitch to let her run away with a horse.

While Mikasa and Armin discuss Eren's choices and there is also a scene with Keith Shadis, there is also the clashes provoked by Floch and Helena's followers. In one of the last pages of chapter 125 of The Attack of the Giants, the moment awaited by many fans also arrives: Hange managed to save Levi who is all blindfolded, cared for and alive but his true conditions are not yet known. The Attack of the Giants will be officially available in English from 9 January.