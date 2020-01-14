Entertainment

Attack on Titan 125: Armin's confession breaks readers' hearts

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Armin Arlert is one of the first characters introduced in The Attack of the Giants by Hajime Isayama. Apparently weak, however, the boy has always composed a trio with Eren and Mikasa putting his brain in it. It is no coincidence that he was one of the most important strategists of the Exploration Legion and he owes him the victory against the Colossal Giant.

Just then, though, The Attack of the Giants made it clear that Armin would die. This did not happen due to the stubbornness of Eren and Mikasa who practically forced Levi to give the serum to their friend and not to the commander Erwin. This choice between the two led to Erwin's death, an event that Armin has always carried on his shoulders.

Years later, with chapter 125 of The Attack on Titan, the boy finally gives vent to this psychological weight. During a discussion with Mikasa, he realizes that he cannot do anything because the chain of command has now been broken and the Eldian army is in disarray due to the division between the various factions. He can therefore do nothing but head towards Connie, grudgingly admitting the feeling that grips his heart.

READ:  Matrix 4 already has an actor to play the young Morpheus

According to him, the choice made by Captain Levi was wrong: it was Armin who had to die, leaving Colossal Giant's serum and power to Erwin Smith. After this confession, Armin and Mikasa separate with the first who heads to Gabi to prepare to reach the village of Ragako, where Connie is taking Falco. In the meantime, Levi turned out to be still alive.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.