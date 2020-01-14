Attack on Titan 125: Armin's confession breaks readers' hearts

Share it:

Armin Arlert is one of the first characters introduced in The Attack of the Giants by Hajime Isayama. Apparently weak, however, the boy has always composed a trio with Eren and Mikasa putting his brain in it. It is no coincidence that he was one of the most important strategists of the Exploration Legion and he owes him the victory against the Colossal Giant.

Just then, though, The Attack of the Giants made it clear that Armin would die. This did not happen due to the stubbornness of Eren and Mikasa who practically forced Levi to give the serum to their friend and not to the commander Erwin. This choice between the two led to Erwin's death, an event that Armin has always carried on his shoulders.

Years later, with chapter 125 of The Attack on Titan, the boy finally gives vent to this psychological weight. During a discussion with Mikasa, he realizes that he cannot do anything because the chain of command has now been broken and the Eldian army is in disarray due to the division between the various factions. He can therefore do nothing but head towards Connie, grudgingly admitting the feeling that grips his heart.

According to him, the choice made by Captain Levi was wrong: it was Armin who had to die, leaving Colossal Giant's serum and power to Erwin Smith. After this confession, Armin and Mikasa separate with the first who heads to Gabi to prepare to reach the village of Ragako, where Connie is taking Falco. In the meantime, Levi turned out to be still alive.