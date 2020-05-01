Attack of the Giants: the new Corps of Exploration sounds the charge

Share it:

Even though Attack on Titan is momentarily paused due to Coronavirus, fans continue to fantasize a lot about the end of the series, about what will happen, about what Eren will really decide to do and, of course, how the whole affair that has become more interesting and intriguing than ever could end.

In the last chapter released before the break, the 128, we have seen again Exploration Corps (the union between the members Eldiani survivors and some of the soldiers Marleyani) devise a preliminary plan to decide to stop Eren. This created a sort of rift within the newly born formation, with the protagonist's friends against killing him, but more oriented towards dialogue, while people like Annie or Reiner more likely to use strong manners.

Setting aside the different points of view, the new group from the truly remarkable fighting ability, considering the presence of many bearers of the power of the Titans, made the first move to reach the friend who has now decided to devastate the world, taking control of an Airship. To do this, however, they must evade the guards and go unnoticed at the pier that is teeming with Jaegeristi. It is at this moment that Armin suffers a serious wound to the face and is riddled with blows.

In fact, when Annie and Reiner see all the members of the opposing faction crowd the pier, they decide to unleash their powers and start weaken Eren's ranks taking out some opponents. This obviously puts everyone in turmoil and brings the guards that Connie is Armin they were trying to convince them to fire. And while the Armored Giant and the Giant Female (which hasn't been seen in action for some time), they get busy fighting and sweeping everyone away, Connie manages to put the guards out of the game to continue their goal.

As we said earlier, the new Exploration Corps is made up of members stronger than the series. They have the powers of the Titans on their side and this makes them the only ones they might be able to stop Eren and the definitive power of Giant Founder. Even if analyzing the facts, also in this way imbalance between the two forces is clear, with it Jaeger which has a truly devastating power.

What about this new mismatched team that has formed? Let us know below in the comments.