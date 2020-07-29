Attack of the Giants: the ending will not disappoint as Game of Thrones, word of the author

Share it:

The attack of the Giants today it is one of the most emblematic works of the manga culture, with a strong worldwide success and with millions of sales behind it. Yet sensei is also a big fan of numerous TV series, taking advantage of them to study the successes and shortcomings of a particular project.

Waiting for the debut of chapter 131 of The Attack of the Giants, one of the latest issues of the manga, the sensei has taken advantage of it to go to a modern art exhibition in Tokyo in the last few days, the same that contains several original comic strips homonym. Isayama, in order not to be recognized, he wore a hooded sweatshirt and a mask, however his plan was not successful because the fans still managed to recognize him.

Still, what followed was not a crowd of fans to surround the brilliant author, but a pleasant one chat between the sensei and the participants of the exhibition, mostly students, housewives and workers. The topics were among the most varied and for a while the famous TV series game of Thrones was at the center of the conversation. In particular, the author could not help but let himself go to a particular comment, the same that follows:

"I was a big fan of Game of Thrones, so I can also imagine the feelings of all those fans who have been disappointed by the series finale. However, when I work, I try to express all my feelings and, for this, I am convinced that as long as I keep doing it my fans will be able to accept whatever conclusion I decide. "

