Attack of the Giants: the Avengers and the theme song of the anime come together in the crossover video

The attack of the Giants is a work with a huge following which is currently underway a fourth season full of twists. Similarly, the Marvel heroes also have a vast fandom, including a creative author of a particular video. Let’s go together to see it.

Avengers: Endgame, the latest film in a long series dedicated to the American superheroes of Marvel Comics, is the feature film from which the scenes used in the homage made by Sam-One Entertainment were taken. The enthusiast has in fact decided to merge the adventures of the avengers with those of the Reconnaissance Army thus creating an opening, such as those featured at the beginning of each episode of the anime, which fit the popular motion picture film.

The video in question is visible on the cover of the news and in it there are the numerous characters of the film who are initially presented to the viewer and then become the protagonists of some of the most epic battles fought against the fearsome Thanos. All to the rhythm of one of the most popular music of The attack of the Giants, or Shinzo wo Sasageyo! by Linked Horizon, the third theme of the animated series.

It is not the first time that Marvel heroes are associated with the work of Hajime Isayama, in fact in the past they have already faced the titans of The Attack of the Giants in an official crossover.

What do you think of the video? Let us know with a comment.

Finally, I report a news regarding the first opening of The Attack of the Giants sung by the voice actors.