Attack of the Giants: official merchandising is enriched with themed necklaces

The attack of the Giants is one of the most important works of the current manga generation, thanks to a title that has attracted the attention of millions of readers and as many viewers around it thanks to several epic television adaptations. The popularity of the work is also increased by a thriving merchandising.

Hajime Isayama's manga is slowly approaching its ending, thus starting to solve the different subplots that have characterized the splendid imagery of the work with its characters. In chapter 131 of The Attack of the Giants, the sensei abruptly accelerated the plot and approached the conclusion even further through a series of very strong and intense scenes. Those who intend to continue indefinitely are the flourishing merchandising inherent to Isayama's masterpiece.

Occasionally, in fact, the franchise pushes for fascinating collaborations, such as the pins dedicated to the heroines of the Research Corps. Protagonist ofFanfun Market's latest gimmick is a special necklace, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, each dedicated to one of the different characters of the work. Currently it has not been confirmed whether it will be possible to buy the pieces outside of Japan even if the price for each necklace is around 114 euros.

And you, instead, what do you think of this Fanfun Market gimmick, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.