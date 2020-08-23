Attack of the Giants: Mikasa is shown in breathtaking cosplay by h0llymolly

Share it:

The splendid imagery of The attack of the Giants in the course of the serialization of the manga he had to face one of the greatest limits of Hajime Isayama’s masterpiece, namely the characterization of the characters, above all Eren, Armin and Mikasa. The latter, in particular, has often been a victim of the conflicting opinions of fans.

L’Mikasa’s obsession with Eren has always triggered within the community a conflictual relationship of love and hate towards a character with a perhaps too fragile will. Yet, in the last chapters, Isayama has begun to put a patch on all those personality limits of its protagonists, starting to outline the nuances of their different ideologies with more energy. If this was evident in Eren’s drastic decisions, with the ace in the hole of the Research Corps it was much more gradual, especially now that Mikasa’s intentions are finally clear to the public.

However, in honor of his character stands out the latest cosplay of h0llymolly, the same one that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which carefully reinterprets the character’s features in reality. The final result satisfied numerous fans who showed all their appreciation in almost 6 thousand positive events in just 2 hours from the publication of the photo.

And you, instead, what do you think of this cosplay, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.