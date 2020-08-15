Attack of the Giants: Mikasa is perfect in the cosplay of Mk_ays

Share it:

Besides Eren Jaeger, a character who appeared from the first pages of The Attack of the Giants and who will probably continue to be present until the finale is Mikasa Ackerman. Belonging to a mysterious clan and with many secrets, the girl has sworn to protect Eren who saved her years ago from a group of bandits.

During the course of The Attack of the Giants we have seen Mikasa in different versions. The first is that of a young girl, when she lived with the Jaeger family and still wore her hair long. The second is the most famous and is the one following the entry into the Exploratory Legion. Mikasa always tries her best to protect Eren and often displays her fighting skills on giants which make her nearly invincible.

There have been many girls who have tried to play Mikasa's shoes. The most successful recently was Mk_Ays who brought us a Mikasa cosplay a few months ago. However, she did not stop, continuing to produce photos of the character she recently reported on her Instagram page. This time we can see all his in full length Mikasa cosplay, much sharper than the previous one which was in a much more action pose.

Below we can see two photos of Mk_Ays as Mikasa, full-length and that allows us to see the goodness of the realization of the clothes, including jacket, blouse and all the leather straps of the legionnaires' uniform. In Attack of the Giants 4, however, we will see it differently.