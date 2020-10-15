Attack of the Giants: in the last chapter the terrifying new form of Eren

In the latest arc of the world famous series, The attack of the Giants, Eren has become a villain and has officially declared war on the rest of the world, with the intention of eliminating anyone who is not an inhabitant of Pardis.

In the last chapter of the manga de The attack of the Giants, we finally got to see Eren’s scary new form, very different from how we last saw him in the series. The greatness and monstrosity of the protagonist are such that they make us think that he could be the final enemy of the saga, and that Mikasa and the remaining ground forces will have to face him.

In the final pages of chapter 133 of the manga, in addition to seeing revealed the secret power of one of the special Giants and the extension of Eren’s powers and the new contact, we see the monstrous form of the protagonist: a skeletal, huge and monstrous Giant. Earlier, Eren got in touch with Mikasa and the survivors of the Research Corps and it is clear that he has no intention of ending the destruction of the world. This is not all, Eren became just like Ymir in Coordinated space. Just like the Founding Giant himself, Eren showed us how deeply he has deepened the connection with his power.

Eren’s terrifying new form is proof that our protagonist has given up on his human form and it doesn’t seem easy to go back. There is only violence and blood in Eren’s future now.