Attack of the Giants gets hot for girls with new pins

The attack of the Giants continues to be a commercial phenomenon. Since the anime arrived in 2013, Hajime Isayama's work has expanded dramatically, from special editions of the manga's tankobons to items such as plush toys and statuettes of various kinds. But Bessatsu Shonen Magazine will give fans something new in the coming months.

The magazine revealed that fans who buy the next issues of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and the next two volumes of Attack of the Giants will find some pins attached. These will carry drawings prepared by Hajime Isayama, each with a character based on the cover of a few issues ago where the protagonists were half naked in a sauna.

In volume 32 of The Attack of the Giants will be attached brooches by Eren and Connie, while on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine number 10 which will be released on 9 September (and which will also publish The Attack of the Giants 132) will see the Armin brooch. The other pins will instead be published in January, in volume 33 of The Attack of the Giants – where they will be Jean and Reiner – and in the 02-2021 issue of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine – where it will be Levi.

The brooches will particularly appeal to girls, considering the protagonists' physique, and will be among the last attachments considering the short end of the manga.