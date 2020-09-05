Entertainment

Attack of the Giants: Eren’s nightmare comes true in devastating fan art

September 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
The attack of the Giants he told us for a long time the story of Eren, a boy imprisoned by walls that were built to prevent the advance of man-eating creatures, called giants. These creatures have long been the engine of the series, the enemy to beat, but that all changed at some point.

Enemies turned from monsters to humans. After the timeskip of The Attack of the Giants we have indeed known the true enemies of Eren and companions, those characters who respond to the Marley empire. With the power of the giants gradually becoming weaker, Eren has made the decision to slaughter anyone outside the island of Paradise, his homeland.

After gaining the power of the Parent Giant, Eren advanced his colossal giants to the point of crushing innocent victims on the continent. What has long been a dream of hers for others is becoming a nightmare and the fan OMARVIN has decided to publish on Twitter the despair of these scenes.

Eren, portrayed in a childish way, is at the center of a scene where the devastation caused by the colossal giants is evident and terrible; all managed with a black and white design that does nothing but fuel the horror and desolation of this scene. Will the strong images of the last chapter be replicated in Attack of the Giants 132?

