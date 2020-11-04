Attack of the Giants: Annie in a screaming giant version in Kappy cosplay

The mysterious giants are at the center of the plot of The Attack of the Giants, a manga by Hajime Isayama that later became anime for Studio WIT in 2012 and changed hands in 2020 to Studio MAPPA. These will take care of the final season of The Attack of the Giants arriving in December and which will continue for quite a while in the schedules.

At this point, with only the last battles to see and the last knots to unravel, we know so much about giants and especially about those with special powers. Even if some are missing from the anime of The Attack of the Giants, by now everyone is aware of the identity of the Female Giant. Who is capable of transforming himself in that way is indeed Annie Leonhart, one of the group’s traitors.

Just Annie comes to life with a cosplay on the Female Giant made by Kappy. The girl in the photo on Instagram between wigs and makeup all over her body has made a perfect giant by replicating what we have seen in the anime. The body is in fact divided into two main colors, pink white and red that follow the traces of the muscle bands of the body.

But don’t forget our local cosplayers: here is a brilliant double cosplay on Ymir and Historia made by Miikhy and Mochichuu.