Attack of the Giants anime guide: what to recover in view of season 4

Attack of the Giants 4 is in post production, a significant element that makes us understand how close we are to the conclusion of the epic story created by Hajime Isayama over a decade ago. Now the broadcast is close: in fact, there are a month and a few weeks left before being able to attend the new events in animated form.

The most avid fans can take advantage of this period of detachment to review the adventures of Eren and his companions. A user on Reddit decided to recap the situation on the anime of The Attack of the Giants with a post informative about the seasons and the various OAVs produced on the story and which also involve spin-offs and special chapters. Some turn out to be mandatory, such as seasons, while others may be optional.

It starts naturally with the first season of The Attack of the Giants, which goes from episode 1 to 25. Also important is the last post-credits scene which will then link back to the second season. Once season 1 is over, you can proceed with three OAVs: Ilse’s diary, an unexpected visitor, anguish.

Then comes the turn of an OAV divided into two parts, the “No regrets” starring Levi. After these two episodes you can start with the second season, consisting of episodes from 26 to 37. Then comes the turn of two new optional OAVs focused on Lost Girls, Annie Leonhart side.

Then we come to the third season of The Attack of the Giants, however, divided into two parts. First there is the one composed of episodes 38-48, which comes followed by another Lost Girls OAV, this time that of Mikasa Ackerman. Only after that is episode 49 and its post-credit scene, which anticipates the second part of the season. Once this vision is over, viewers are ready for The Attack of the Giants 4 which awaits us in December.