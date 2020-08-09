Attack of the Giants: a stunt replicates the stunts of the characters

Share it:

Since their appearance, the giants have represented a threat against which man could never have competed, at least on the physical plane. However, thanks to a good dose of ingenuity and the inevitable survival instinct, the de the attack of the Giants has devised devices that can take down the ravenous titans.

The Reconnaissance Army uses these devices both to beat a retreat, in an emergency, and to whiz around the enemies and hit them to death aiming at their free zone. A youtuber has managed to recreate the bursting movements of the characters, making a comparison between the sequences of the anime and its attempts at replication.

It is not the first time that creator, Nick Pro, engages in these challenges, having already made videos of some of the most prominent works in the world of animation – like Naruto, Dragon Ball and Demon Slayer.

But returning to the Attack of the Giants, the latest news relating to the fourth season is not comforting. In fact, some Japanese television stations – which previously included the Map Studio series in their programming – have removed all references.

The anime, as you may have guessed, was initially included among the series that should have aired this fall, but with a sudden change it was removed from any catalog. For any confirmations on a possible postponement, we await an official communication.

