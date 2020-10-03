Attack of the Giants 4: will the final season be divided into two parts? Talk to an insider

With the arrival of October, the debut date of the highly anticipated final season of The attack of the Giants gets closer and closer and, with it, the first indiscretions regarding the anime format: will the fourth series be divided into two parts or will it continue to accompany the ending of the paper counterpart?

The appointment is set for 7 December 2020 when the first episode of The Attack of the Giants 4 will decree the beginning of the last season of a series that, in recent years, has entirely altered the balance of animation also and above all in the West. The load on Studio MAPPA’s shoulders is very high and the company will have to do everything to meet the expectations of an extremely demanding public.

Anyway, recently an insider, The Checker, as well as the one who together with others anticipated the airing of the anime in December, clarified via his Twitter profile that Attack of the Giants 4 will not be in split-cour, that is, in two parts separated by a transitional season but will presumably be composed of one big weekly tirade until the final. On the one hand, this suggests a duration of at least 20 episodes and, on the other, it inspires fear in regards to Studio MAPPA which could give up quality given the workload it has been dealing with lately.

So we just have to wait for the month of December to discover the truthfulness of this statement as well as the final qualitative yield of an anime that will surely have the opportunity to be talked about in the following months. And you, instead, what do you expect from the last series? Let us know with a comment below.