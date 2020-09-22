Attack of the Giants 4: when will the new season be released after the latest news?

The highly anticipated fourth season of Attack of the Giants was brought forward last year, at the end of the last episode of season 3. But after a year and a half there is only a trailer and images produced by MAPPA, the new studio that replaced WIT for making the anime. Originally, all of this was scheduled for October 2020.

But not even two weeks after the possible airing, there has been no official news on The Attack of the Giants. No date, no trailer, no information, so much so that there were already rumors about a postponement due to Covid and the change of studio. The removal of a text on the NHK website also seems to officially confirm the postponement of The Attack of the Giants 4 in 2021.

At this point it is a must to try to make a local mind and understand when this highly anticipated season will arrive. Among the many reasons for the postponement, there could also be, in addition to those mentioned above, the end of the manga written by Hajime Isayama still not yet arrived. With the original work that could end in early 2021 there could therefore be the concomitant beginning of the anime.

The position of the MAPPA study is also to be evaluated. In recent months the animators of the group have been quite busy on various projects, releasing one per season: Dorohedoro, The God of High School, the next Jujutsu Kaisen. Just the latter, a potential hit, could have made the Attack of the Giants and its production slip.

Therefore, with the transmission now secured in 2021, there is some chance of seeing The Attack of the Giants 4 starting in January, even if the safest departure date is April 2021, with the end of Jujutsu Kaisen and the beginning of the spring season. The anime will hardly slip further, considering that it will also have to be of considerable duration given the amount of volumes to be adapted.

All that remains is to wait for new information on The Attack of the Giants last season, perhaps with the Japanese talk show to be held in mid-October.