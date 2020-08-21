Attack of the Giants 4: when will the final season be released? Confirmation from an insider

Share it:

The fate of The Attack of the Giants 4, the most anticipated final season in the current generation animation landscape, hangs by a thread as several clues seem to have confirmed the postponement of the anime’s debut. Some broadcasters have removed the fourth series from programming, raising a powder keg on the case.

As if this were not enough in itself, the announcement of a new anime under the MAPPA Studio expected to debut again in October, increasing the possible TV series to 3 in a single season, has further compromised the hopes of being able to admire. the start of the last season of The Attack of the Giants by 2020. But to return some hope regarding the future of the manga adaptation of Hajime Isayama is a well-known insider, SPY, the same one who recently confirmed a second season in production for Tower of God.

The famous user, after several weeks of pause, has returned in the past few hours to throw a small and sensational bomb: Attack of the Giants 4 is confirmed for the fall season and, barring unforeseen circumstances, it will show in a new trailer between the end of September and the beginning of October. Not even a few minutes later the portal of Kudasi reported the same news, confirming the preview of the anime by 2020, underlining the arrival of official information already in the coming weeks.

