Attack of the Giants 4: what does the change of study mean? highly risky quality?

Already on a previous occasion, during the announcement of a new anime for Studio MAPPA, the first concerns about the quality of Attack of the Giants 4 had emerged. But what exactly does the passage of the animation studio mean in this specific case? Let’s try to explain it clearly.

The leak that revealed the real reasons behind the passing of the baton between Wit Studio and MAPPA actually hides much more serious problems than the optimism of the producers reveals. To dictate particular indignation to a slice of the community linked to the masterpiece of Hajime Isayama, especially to those who know the travail of the Japanese animation industry, was a statement by the producer of the final season of the anime, Kensuke Tateishi:

“We had a discussion with Studio Wit during the production of the third season. The story had reached a critical moment and as creators we wanted to take an even longer step than we have done so far. So we wanted to find a new studio but most of them didn’t. it was fine. They were skeptical of the amount of workload. “

Toshiro Maeda of MBS adds:

“The waste was mostly on the schedule of the works. [n.d.r.: probabilmente le tempistiche erano troppo risicate]”

Tateishi risponde:

“Only one studio replied “We’ll think about it”, and that company was MAP. Wit’s guys were relieved when MAPPA replaced them. “

What exactly do these words mean? As evidenced by kVin (Sakugabooru.com), the seriousness of the claims concern the fake optimism of the producers who discuss with a light heart a delicate problem in the sector, or the health of the animators. To this, we must add the instability of MAPPA which, in addition to being a recently born studio, deals with too many projects at the same time which has repeatedly forced the company to reduce the quality of its titles in order to meet the times.

The quality is therefore certainly – and strongly – at risk, but as kVin points out, the main question is that all possible flips will be made to avoid a qualitative decline in an anime so long-awaited, even at the cost of putting in the middle, again once, the health and well-being of workers.