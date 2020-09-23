Attack of the Giants 4: still rumors about the exit. It could arrive in December

After numerous rumors about the cancellation and the alleged postponement, The Attack of the Giants 4 is getting closer and closer. Funimation, one of the most important streaming platforms in the world, has raised the spirits of fans.

The US company confirmed that will broadcast the last season of The Attack of the Giants exclusively, with Spanish subtitles and dubbing, in Mexico and Brazil. The fourth series is produced by the MAPPA studio, but a release date has not yet been revealed.

According to what reported by Crunchiroll, The Attack of the Giants 4 will arrive in the course of 2020, therefore very soon. The series appeared to have been permanently postponed to 2021 due to production problems linked to the global pandemic, but apparently fans could return to the world of Attack of the Giants earlier than expected.

In Italy, most likely the fourth season will be curated by VVVVID, a local platform that has already dealt with the first three series. Afterward, Attack of the Giants 4 may even arrive on Netflix. In the meantime, let’s enjoy this spectacular Mikasa cosplay from Attack of the Giants.

The Attack of the Giants is a post apocalyptic manga written by Hajime Isayama and published by Kodansha. The work takes place in a world where the last survivors of humanity must face a terrible threat, the Giants, huge and evil creatures.