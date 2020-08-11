Entertainment

Attack of the Giants 4: Hiroyuki Sawano is participating in the creation of the music

I work for The Attack of the Giants 4, the last season of the show born to transpose the manga of Hajime Isayama, continue regularly. This time it will be the MAPPA studio to deal with the medieval world of Eren Jaeger and his companions, replacing the previous WIT staff. And with this change obviously came some changes in the music sector.

A few days ago we reported the words of Kohta Yamamoto, the new music addict of the anime, who communicated how his phase of composing the music of The Attack of the Giants 4 was now over. A new tweet, this time from the historic composer Hiroyuki Sawano, allows us to take a new look at this phase of the work.

First of all, Sawano seems to be in effect one of the members of the audio staff, lending his support to Yamamoto. In addition, the duo has dealt with the sound mixing of the music in recent days. After some work, their work ended. Below you can see the tweets of the two artists published on their personal Twitter pages. Are you happy with the presence of Sawano in the staff in all respects?

Attack of the Giants 4 is therefore taking shape more and more although it may still require more work as the anime may not arrive in the fall.

