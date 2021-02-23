Attack of the Giants 4, here we are: MAP reveals where the final season will end

A few moments ago i was officially confirmed titles of the next episodes of The Attack of the Giants 4, and as expected the adaptation will not end with the broadcast of episode 16. The confirmation comes directly from the NHK TV station, which in agreement with MAPPA has revealed which chapters will be adapted in the next episodes.

New episodes will go to complete the adaptation of Volumes 27 and 28 of manga, while the season finale will adapt chapter 116, in the exact half of Volume 29. This means that a total of about twenty chapters remain to be adapted, and presumably MAP will reveal the mode chosen to complete the work during the panel organized for Anime Japan 2021. Here are the details.

Episode 12 Title: Guide (released on February 28, 2021 and available in Italy on March 2 on VVVVID and Amazon Prime Video);

(released on February 28, 2021 and available in Italy on March 2 on VVVVID and Amazon Prime Video); Episode 13 Title: Children of the forest (out March 7, 2021 and available in Italy on March 9 on VVVVID and Amazon Prime Video);

(out March 7, 2021 and available in Italy on March 9 on VVVVID and Amazon Prime Video); Episode 14 Title: Indiscriminate violence (out March 14, 2021 and available in Italy on March 16 on VVVVID and Amazon Prime Video);

(out March 14, 2021 and available in Italy on March 16 on VVVVID and Amazon Prime Video); Episode 15 Title: The only salvation (out March 21, 2021 and available in Italy on March 23 on VVVVID and Amazon Prime Video).

(out March 21, 2021 and available in Italy on March 23 on VVVVID and Amazon Prime Video). Episode 16 Title: Created (out March 28, 2021 and available in Italy March 30 on VVVVID and Amazon Prime Video).

The 11th episode of Attack of the Giants 4 has adapted chapters 107, 108 and 109, and consequently the twelfth episode should complete the adaptation of chapters 109 and 110. For the moment the most probable hypothesis to finish the transposition remains that of a feature film, but for more information we will have to wait until March 28th.