Attack of the Giants 4, an insider reveals: “16 episodes for part 1”

The mass of rumors that are following one another relentlessly in regard to de The Attack of the Giants 4 probably reflect the chaos of the MAPPA studio, grappling with the production of the final season of one of the most anticipated titles in the whole world. The latest leak, however, seems to confirm some hypotheses already announced.

Just a month ago, an insider reiterated that Attack of the Giants 4 would not be divided into two parts and yet, with the news leaked in recent days, including a strange clue shared by the director, the chances that the anime could receive a anomalous distribution are becoming more and more concrete. Already the debut of the anime at the beginning of December raised the first questions for a launch so early for the winter season which, as a rule, starts in January.

YonkouProduction, through an enigmatic twitter that you can retrieve at the bottom of the news, has indirectly confirmed that the final season of the anime adaptation of the manga of Hajime Isayama it will be divided into two parts and that the first of these, moreover, will count 16 episodes. Such a large number of episodes could meet both the narrative needs, in order to avoid the MAPPA studio from cutting too many parts of the story, and to bring the transmission of the first part back within the deadlines of the winter season (as a rule, a single season can be around to 12 episodes).

However, if the production opts for the formula split-court this would allow MAPPA to gain sufficient time to improve the quality of jobs and the health of its employees. Waiting for more information about it, what do you think of this new rumor? Let us know with a comment below.