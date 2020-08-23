Attack of the Giants 4: a fan reconstructs a scene from chapter 122 in anime format

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Humanity prepares for its greatest challenge in the final season of The attack of the Giants, especially now that the manga is nearing its natural conclusion. During the fourth series, the anime will answer some of the most anticipated questions from fans, starting with solving some crucial details.

Waiting to find out when Attack of the Giants 4 will debut, which could make its launch in the autumn season according to the latest rumors, fans have begun to speculate about the technical and artistic quality put in place by the MAP study to do justice to the final season of the adaptation of the masterpiece by Hajime Isayama.

Despite the fear regarding the study transition has not yet dissipated, especially following the announcement of a new anime for MAPPA in the pipeline in October, expectations for the last part of The Attack of the Giants are at stars to the point that someone has already tried to simulate some of the most important scenes of the opera on television, including the awakening of Ymir within chapter 122 entitled “To you, 2000 years ago“. The user in question, a certain twLizartArt, therefore attempted to reconstruct the aforementioned scene just as it happens inside the studio, complete with a genga before the actual coloring.

And you, instead, what do you think of the illustration, do you like it when compared with the original Isayama table? Let us know with a comment below.