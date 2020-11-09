Attack of the Giants 135 has a release date, that’s when we’ll read it

The Attack of the Giants manga is winding down. Hajime Isayama wants to make this clear as he is continuing, both with the events narrated in his comic and with various statements, to confirm how little is missing from the conclusion of the story of Eren Jaeger and other characters in this world populated by giants.

Volume 33 of The Attack of the Giants will almost certainly be the penultimate, considering what happened in chapter 134 published a few days ago. In fact, this will be the last chapter included in the forthcoming tankobon. Now all that remains is to see how they will complete the final battle Eren, Armin and all those still alive.

Taking into account the always monthly publication of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, The Attack of the Giants will return in December. More precisely, the date confirmed by the magazine reveals that we will read Attack of the Giants 135 on December 9, 2020, on Wednesday. The official English release on Crunchyroll, Comixology and the other services available for a fee will therefore be on 8 December evening.

How did you take the evolution of the story and what happened in Attack of the Giants 134? Who we will see prevail in the next issue of manga di Hajime Isayama scheduled for December? Let us know in the comments below.