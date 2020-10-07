Attack of the Giants 133: total war breaks out, there is no turning back

Freedom is a precious commodity and for the protagonist of The attack of the Giants, Eren Jaeger, is a goal that had to be achieved at any cost. Not everyone thinks so, but his decision has been expressed several times in the course of the last chapters of the manga and 133 emphasizes it once again.

Fort Salta is Eren’s main target and this Armin and the others know it. On the seaplane driven by Onyankopon and departed thanks to Hange’s sacrifice opens the chapter 133 of The Attack of the Giants. The battle plan is adjusted by the group that, with Levi, rekindles the hypothesis of killing Zeke instead of Eren, given that the protagonist’s half-brother should have been the fuse for activating the march of the giants.

Meanwhile, Jean, Connie, Reiner understand how difficult it is to save humanity without being able to forgive themselves for their actions, for their betrayals and for killing a huge amount of people. While they also talk about Eren and how he might want to be killed by his friends, they are all transported to the Eren path. Eren was listening and, after the requests of his friends, he appears but his speech does not bring hope.

He just left Armin and the others free to do whatever they want because he absolutely does not want to take away their freedom. He will continue in any case with the march of the giants because this is what he wants and he cannot afford the risk of humanity changing its mind again towards Eldia. For Eren, it is no longer the time to talk and there is no way to agree.

On the ship, Annie and Kiyomi talk about what happened and what is now lost as Falco and Gabi interrupt the discussion. The boy had a dream about Zeke’s memories and reveals that in the past there was a giant beast that could fly. The female giant, being able to copy the powers of others by devouring part of the giants, may be able to replicate that power.

Despite Annie’s hesitation, Falco is inclined to try. Kiyomi agrees despite the risk of destroying the ship. Meanwhile, the Eldians of the ghettos have fled and are heading towards Fort Salta. On the horizon however, they see the march of the giants and Eren Jeager approaching. As the skeletal mass moves, the Marleyans initiate an airship attack.

The Attack of the Giants 134 will be published next month in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine.