Attack of the Giants 133: Mikasa on the verge of tears is the protagonist of a plea

Eren and Mikasa have always been linked in The Attack of the Giants, and it is evident that the girl feels something more than a simple brotherly love towards the protagonist of the work. These words never came to light, but in any case the Mikasa’s thinking has always been directed towards Eren, towards its protection and well-being.

The latest events de The attack of the Giants however, they separated the two in a perhaps irremediable way. Eren rejected Mikasa in the last confrontation around a table by saying he hated her, while Mikasa after some hesitation decided to make his friend come back.

The new meeting between the two takes place earlier than expected since Mikasa and the others are transported to the paths. After the first words of Jean, Connie and Armin, it is Ackerman who takes the floor. The girl is visibly sad and desperate, almost on the verge of tears, and we see her invoke Eren begging him to go back and to stop the slaughter of humanity.

However, Mikasa’s words seem to fall on deaf ears, until Eren replies stating that he will not stop and that he does not want to take the slightest risk. For this Mikasa and the others will be forced to physically stop him to make him end the mad march of the giants. Will the two get back in touch already in chapter 134 of The Attack of the Giants?