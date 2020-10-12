Attack of the Giants 133: Eren and the new contact show the extent of his powers

October’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine brought with it the publication of The Attack of the Giants 133. This is a chapter that takes us another step towards the conclusion of this historic work by Hajime Isayama, which has now lasted for eleven years. And as we turn towards the end we could not miss a new look at Eren Jaeger.

The march of the giants is now active and has already destroyed several cities on the continent of Marley. At the head of this hour of colossals is Eren Jaeger in his form as a giant progenitor, or the one seen a few chapters ago: a huge and skeletal monster, made up of many ribs and a savage gaze. But the protagonist, with the new powers, he has also become able to hear what the Eldians say, especially his friends Armin, Mikasa and the others.

In fact, he manages to drag them into the Eldian paths where he has a mental conversation with them. Here Eren seems to be immovable and, while yes shows with his childlike features alongside Ymir which he has now conquered, reveals that the only way to stop him is to kill him. While Armin and the others return to the plane, Eren shows himself in the final pages of The Attack of the Giants 133 but this time with his real body as a giant progenitor, in command of a wave of giants that is about to face the last battle with Marley.