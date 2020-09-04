Entertainment

Attack of the Giants 132 spoilers: the wings of freedom fly for the last time

September 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
Attack of the Giants 132 is ready to show itself to readers. Fans will then have to wait a few days to get their hands on copies of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine or the digital English version of Crunchyroll.

Meanwhile, Kodansha has already shown the cover with The Attack of the Giants which will open the next issue of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. But the first ones have also appeared online spoilers related to chapter 132.

The title of the chapter will be “The Wings of Freedom”, referring to the iconic symbol of the Exploratory Legion. In Attack of the Giants 132 we won’t see Eren, with all the action focused on the ship. Floch managed to reach them and damaged the seaplane in need of new repairs, while Mikasa takes care of him by killing him with a grapple of the maneuvering device. With his last words, Floch asks not to kill Eren, the devil who will save them, otherwise all the Eldians will be doomed.

Now the group is forced to waste more time fixing the plane as the colossal giants approach. Hange decides to sacrifice himself, not before Levi tells her to give her heart to humanity. Using the thunder lance, Hange takes down a colossal, followed by three others killed with simple blades. But eventually he must surrender to the heat emanating from the creatures and dies in flames.

Annie, Kiyomi, Falco, Gabi and Yelena remain on the ship while the others board the plane. Mikasa realizes that Annie and Armin have feelings for each other. Meanwhile, Erwin tells Hange that she was good and welcomes her together with the other companions of the legion. The Attack of the Giants 132 will arrive on 9 September.

