Attack of the Giants 131: can these heinous gestures be forgiven?

Attack on Titan has never been the happiest of manga. Hajime Isayama’s story opens with an invasion of those man-eating monsters known as giants. These creatures gave us splatter visions right away and the trauma of having to see the mother of the protagonist Eren devoured within a few pages.

Even later, with the battle in the forest where Petra and the other legionaries died, the continuous deaths due to the betrayal of Reiner and Bertholt, in The Attack of the Giants we saw many Eldians die. But after the timeskip, these deaths moved even more dramatically to the outside world, to the continent of Marley, which is also Eren Jaeger’s current prime target.

In Attack of the Giants 131 we see the advance of colossal giants as two refugee children try to escape. We get a close look at the crushing death of the two kids in a brutal, heart-rending scene as Eren advances with his horde. And the protagonist finally enjoys the view, thinking about everything he had been through and his goal. From above he observes with almost childish innocence the massacre he is carrying out as he yearns for definitive freedom.

Then turning to Armin, he asks him if he shares this vision of freedom. The deeds that Eren Jaeger is carrying out can hardly be defined as crimes, it is something that goes further but at the same time is saving other lives. The ultimate war of Attack of the Giants will ever receive the forgiveness of the survivors?