Attack again! Marysol accuses that Sarita sold another interview despite agreements

The lawsuit between Sarita Sosa and his older brothers, José Joel and Marysol, it has no end, since the youngest daughter of Jose jose keep breaking deals and seeing exclusively for your interest.

For that reason, Marysol exploded against him and said he broke the agreements he had reached by giving an exclusive interview to the magazine Hi!, in which he said that only smoke some misunderstanding between the three.

The older sister said that if it were only that, they would have already made an appointment to talk and everything would be fixed, however, Sarita has not "had the decency" to look for them.

I believe that the word misunderstandings, beforehand it seems to me that it is something like that good, any day we give you an appointment we see each other and we already take away the misunderstandings, but if for today the girl has not had the decency nor to mark us, because I don't understand ”

On the image that his sister and his mother gave, Sara Salazar, In the photos and story she told, she commented that she never saw that.

I personally did not see that, no, having lived it, and the most recent experience was in January 2018, I did not see that. ”

However, Marysol's anger is not only against Sarita, it is also with the magazine, since apparently they had been interviewing the three children of Jose jose, but it was not like that.

Look for the editor of the magazine because if I was a little sad, you know? Above all, for that reason, because they tell you that they are going to do one thing and do another (…) Personally, I dare to say it, I think that editorially it was very bad for the magazine to do that ”.

Of the alleged lawsuit his sister wants to raise against José Joel for recording the call they had when he warned them of the death of The Prince of the Song, He commented that he is in his right.

Something like that I heard, but well, go ahead, everyone has the rights we have, I do not say no, finally we with our legal issue, as I told you, we did not proceed yesterday … we already bring the history we bring and leave to do the justice that is going to be done, if she is undertaking something, go ahead. ”

