AT&T & Spotify are Teaming for Free Music – Spotify Premium
Spotify Premium is now on the AT&T new wireless tier. AT&T is Introduced that Spotify Premium is available as a free streaming audio service for the next Phase. The new bundled and offers are also including in the new deal with the Spotify.
For the next most expensive tier has introduced the next collaboration with the Spotify. In that, they will give AT&T users to make with the premium plans, offers, new premium entertainment options, and these thing are free of cost.
Spotify and AT&T Collaboration come up with some interesting facts lets see what they are. And if you are AT&T Admirere then you definitely have to look at it.
AT&T and Spotify Deal is Come with Following things.
More information here: AT&T Provides Free Bundle of Spotify Premium in Wireless Tier
- In this deal, like if you join AT&T Unlimited and regular user. Or you join with New Premium Wireless Plan, then you can join Spotify Premium as the new services of the premium entertainment option. And it is completely without any charge.
- Like Above, If you are a regular user of the Spotify Premium Subscriber or you want to join the new premium wireless plan then you don’t have to create a new account. You Can switch with an easy. All your Existing Playlist will remain the same for the next move. On another side, if you have already &More Premium Wireless premium plan then you have to sign up through the AT&T Website and start streaming.
- Now, Who are the AT&T Customers then you are eligible for the first six months of the trial period to use Spotify. You can use Trial Period after sign up. If you are eligible for it then watch out for the offers details of the premium plans.
- After completion trial plan, If you want to enjoy the music for the following period then Spotify Premium is come up with the $9.99 per month plan.
- AT&T Recognized as the Fastest Wireless Network and Nation’s Best Network. Now, they are adding new diamond service to stream unlimited music services. Over 77 Million Wireless Subscribers are enjoying free music from Spotify.